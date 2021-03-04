PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 6 GB RAM Android devices?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the biggest battle royale games in the world and have played a significant role in the growth of the genre on the mobile platform.

While the two games share the same genre, they have many differences between them, including gameplay approach, device requirements and more.

This article compares Free Fire and PUBG Mobile to determine which one is the best choice for 6 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile promises an intense BR experience and sees 100 players landing on an island. Meanwhile, Free Fire sees 50 players landing on the battleground and provides a quicker and more dynamic experience.

A single game in PUBG Mobile runs for at least 30 minutes. A battle royale game in Free Fire, on the other hand, lasts for 10-15 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile delivers stunning graphics on high-end smartphones. The game has realistic visual textures with in-depth map details and high color contrast frames.

Meanwhile, Free Fire offers excellent graphics with bright and vivid frames. It provides players with a smooth battle royale experience even on low-end phones.

PUBG Mobile or Free Fire: Which is better for 6 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile will deliver outstanding graphic optimization on high-end smartphones and will definitely provide a seamless experience with a 90 FPS frame rate on 6 GB RAM devices. The game is bulky and needs a lot of RAM optimization, which a 6 GB RAM device can offer.

Free Fire is specially designed for low-end smartphones and will, therefore, do even better on 6 GB RAM devices. Hence, it is a better choice than PUBG Mobile for such devices.

Free Fire doesn't have heavy graphics, which means it will provide a smoother and more seamless gameplay experience for players.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.