PUBG Mobile vs. Free Fire: Which game has better graphics for low-end Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most prominent battle royale titles in the esports community. Fans often pit them against each other to see which is better.

Both titles share the same core of surviving till the end but have a different approach in gameplay styles, graphics, and visuals. While Free Fire sees 60 players landing on an arena, PUBG Mobile offers 100 players in a map duking it out.

As already mentioned above, these two titles have different approaches in gameplay styles. They also have different graphic methods.

This article compares and analyzes PUBG Mobile and Free Fire to see which game has more optimized graphics.

PUBG Mobile or Free Fire, which game has better graphics?

Both games have impressive graphics quality, but when compared frame by frame, PUBG Mobile will be the clear winner.

Image via Anonymous Wolf/YouTube

PUBG Mobile is designed by Unreal Engine 4, known to create fantastic PC games with rich graphics. Hence, it has more realistic and clean-looking textures. The game has excellent in-game map detailing with vibrant and smooth color textures. PUBG Mobile also provides 60 FPS frame rate support on mid-range smartphones.

Free Fire has a simpler texture detail with an arcade-styled theme. It has minimal detailing of realism, which makes it look more cartoonish. However, the game has a lot of vibrant color schemes with rich contrasts, which draws players towards it.

Conclusion: Which game is better graphics-wise?

These titles are eminent names in the esports industry and have great graphics and visuals. But PUBG Mobile has much more sophisticated and detailed visual options than Free Fire.

The latter's primary aim is to fulfill the needs of lower-end smartphone users. Hence, the low graphics quality is somewhat justified in this case.

Both titles offer impressive gameplay with excellent graphics quality and are successful in fulfilling their users' needs.

