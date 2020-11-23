PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are blood brothers in the esports community and are both developed by Tencent Games.

PUBG Mobile was made for a quality gameplay experience with high-end graphics support. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite was created to give players with low-end devices a similar battle royale experience. Both of these games can run on a 2 GB RAM mobile device.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements

For Android

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Ram: 1GB

Storage: 600MB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

With the system requirements being specified, this article will now take a look at the basic features of both games to determine whether PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices.

PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for Android devices with 2 GB RAM?

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite uses Unreal Engine 4 and has a similar gameplay style to that of PUBG Mobile. It has action-packed and intense 10-minute matches, with 50 players landing on the island.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, is more resource-intensive as it involves a longer duration of gameplay, with 100 players landing on a map. This results in more investment in the processing power, thus dropping the performance and quality of the game and of the device, which is not the case with PUBG Mobile Lite.

Graphics

It is quite obvious that PUBG Mobile Lite will have poorer graphics than PUBG Mobile as its primary purpose is to meet the needs of players with low-end devices.

Both games have realistic graphics and great approaches towards a life-like gaming experience. However, when it comes to quality, PUBG Mobile is better than PUBG Mobile Lite by miles.

Conclusion

Greater graphics optimization requires greater devices. Hence, PUBG Mobile Lite is the most suitable option for a 2 GB RAM smartphone.

The resources needed for both these games are pretty evident by their size. PUBG Mobile is about 1.6GB while PUBG Mobile Lite requires only around 600MB of space.

Both games will run on 2 GB RAM devices but PUBG Mobile Lite offers a much smoother and lag-free experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

