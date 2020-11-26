PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two popular titles in the esports community which have been developed by Tencent Games.

PUBG Mobile was made for a quality gameplay experience with high-end graphics support. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite was created to give players with low-end devices a similar battle royale experience.

However, both these games are highly supported in 4GB RAM Android devices and can run smoothly without any laggy or jittery gameplay experience.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android:

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, such as the equivalent of Snapdragon 425

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements

For Android:

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Ram: 1GB

Storage: 600MB

Processor: A decent processor, such as the equivalent of Snapdragon 425

With the system requirements being specified, this article will now compare the hardware support and graphic feature availability of both games to determine whether PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices.

PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite for Android devices with 4 GB RAM?

The best features that come into play while analyzing the hardware support is the gameplay and graphics of a game. Hence, this article analyzes both these titles in each of the above-mentioned categories and finds out which one is better.

Gameplay



PUBG Mobile Lite was designed by Unreal Engine 4 and has a similar gameplay experience to that of PUBG Mobile. However, it is of much poorer quality. The game has action-packed and intense 10-minute matches, with 50 players landing on the island.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, has a longer duration of gameplay, with 100 players landing on a map. It is very resource-intensive, and as a consequence, the device engagement gets heavy. This results in more investment in the processing power, thus reducing the quality of the gameplay at the initial stages of playing, which is not the case with PUBG Mobile Lite.

Graphics



Both the variants of PUBG Mobile has HD Graphics support; however, the original variant can maximize its graphics to UHD. It is also quite evident that PUBG Mobile Lite will have poorer graphics than PUBG Mobile as its primary purpose is to meet the needs of players with low-end devices.

The two games provide a realistic and life-like gameplay experience, and much of the credits go to their graphics support. They also support 60FPS gameplay, which is quite an impressive feature to have for the lighter variant. The original variant also has 90FPS support for certain flagship devices.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite can run pretty smoothly without any lag during the gameplay on 4GB RAM android devices.

PUBG Mobile can run pretty well in 60FPS and Smooth graphic quality settings on a 4GB RAM device. Also, the lighter variant can be played with its maxed out graphic settings in 4GB RAM devices.

Hence, both these games will run fluidly on the medium range and budget smartphones, but for quality and no-lag experience, PUBG Mobile Lite will be better than the original variant any day.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

