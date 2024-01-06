PUBG Mobile weapon recoil guide (2024)

Mastering weapon recoil is essential to increasing your accuracy and chances of surviving in the brutal and chaotic battlefield of PUBG Mobile. The upward movement of your weapon upon firing is known as recoil. You can quickly kill opponents while maintaining accuracy in this competitive title by regulating this aspect.

This article will provide three essential techniques to avoid unwanted weapon movement in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to control weapon recoil in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Understanding weapon recoil patterns

In PUBG Mobile, recoil varies depending on the weapon used. Each has a unique spray pattern demonstrating how bullets kick during extended fires. Understanding and learning these patterns is essential for good recoil control. Spend some time in training mode or during matches to know how your favorite weapons respond when discharged.

Recoil patterns on popular assault rifles like the M416 and Beryl M762 are different. The former has a mild vertical recoil with a minor rightward deviation, while the latter has a substantial vertical kick and horizontal movement. Submachine guns like the UMP45 have less recoil and are easier to handle.

2) Sensitivity settings and crosshair placement

Fine-tuning your sensitivity settings increases your ability to control recoil in this battle royale game. Experiment with various camera and ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity settings to find the appropriate balance for your play style. Lesser sensitivity can aid in recoil management when spraying, while higher sensitivity can aid in quick reflexes during close-quarters combat.

Crosshair placement is another important aspect of recoil control. Keep your reticle close to the screen's center to decrease the amount of adjustment required when aiming at a foe during combat. This lets you stay on target while controlling recoil. Maintain proper crosshair placement in various situations, such as while moving, peeping around corners, and engaging adversaries at different distances.

3) Burst firing and tap shooting techniques

Instead of spraying continually, use burst fire and tap shooting strategies to reduce recoil and maintain accuracy. For high-recoiling rifles, firing in short bursts of three to five rounds helps regulate the kick and maintains your shots on target. This approach is ideal for long-distance interactions.

Tap shooting is the practice of firing single shots at a controlled rate to preserve accuracy while reducing recoil. This tactic is advantageous while using marksman firearms or tapping at foes from a distance with assault rifles. Tap timing and rhythm must be mastered for consistent precision.

Staying adaptive and adopting these methods into your playstyle will make you a more proficient and precise player in PUBG Mobile as the game grows.