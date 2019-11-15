PUBG Mobile weekly news roundup: PMCO Fall Split South Asia results, 0.15.5 update and Erangel 2.0 release date

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Nov 2019, 20:41 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile

It has been a hectic week for the fans of PUBG Mobile keeping up with PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019, keeping up with the changes brought in by the 0.15.5 update and the Royale Pass Season 10. Here' a quick glimpse of everything vital that happened over the week!

Entity Gaming and SouL qualify for PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals

Entity Gaming (Image: Twitter)

Teams Entity Gaming and SouL have bagged the top two spots at the South Asia Regional Finals and earned a direct entry to compete at PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals. Teams IND, INS and SynerGE have secured another chance to make it to the finals by qualifying to compete at the Global Prelims. A list of teams that will be competing for the top three spots at the prelims to reach the finals has also been revealed.

Here are the 16 teams battling it out in the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Prelims sponsored by Vivo! Only three teams will make it from here to the Finals. Who would you have picked? pic.twitter.com/qbIrg392xh — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 14, 2019

The 0.15.5 update and Royale Pass Season 10

The 0.15.5 update has brought in a host of additions and changes to the game. It has introduced a new gun, MP5K, and vehicle Zima, that will exclusively be found across the map Vikendi. A new TDM Map, The Ruins, has also been put out along with the update. According to the official patch notes, a female character called Sara will be available in the game eventually.

Here are the complete set of details around PUBG MOBILE 0.15.5 update.



New outfits and rewards for Season 10, New weapon MP5K, All new TDM Map The Ruins and a new vehicle called Zima. #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILESeason10 pic.twitter.com/aGwjdVXBwQ — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 8, 2019

Fans of PUBG Mobile will also get to have a Falcon Companion within the game. The bird could be acquired by collecting companion shards by completing missions or bought using BP and UC. the update also nerfed team-up conditions, clan chats and the clan member sidebar. PUBG Mobile has also introduced Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of the Wasteland that centres around a post-apocalyptic theme. Season 10 will offer new themed outfits, emotes, weapon skins and vehicle skins alongside a rewards tier.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: 0.15.5 patch notes launches new TDM map, gun, vehicle, female character and more

Leaks and rumours suggest release date of 0.16.0 update, Erangel 2.0 and new M416 skin

A recent video by popular YouTuber ClassifiedYT suggests that PUBG Mobile will be getting a new logo and a 'Gloden Trigger' gun skin for M416. A video posted on his channel on November 14, 2019, suggests that Erangel 2.0, a redesigned version of the map Erangel and the 0.16.0 patch update will go live around December 10, 2019. The YouTuber also speculated that the beta version might be updated with the changes in the forthcoming week, mostly around November 20, 2019.

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest eSports News and PUBG News.