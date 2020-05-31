PUBG Mobile: What is 1 UC Bounty Raid event in PUBG Mobile?

1 UC Bounty Raid Event in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Stan Go)

PUBG Mobile has introduced a brand new event known as the 1 UC Bounty Raid event. In this event, the players will have to spend only 1 UC in order to get permanent rewards like gun skins, vehicle skins etc. The event will go on till 19th June and all the players can participate in it by buying bounty vouchers.

The catch in this event is that all the players would not get permanent rewards. The players will have to enter a draw of the rewards of their own choice and a lucky player will be awarded the rare in-game item.

PUBG Mobile 1 UC Bounty Raid Event

(Event Period: 29th May 2020 to 19th June 2020)

How to win permanent rewards in 1 UC Bounty Raid

Here are the complete details of the 1 UC Bounty Raid event in PUBG Mobile:

The players will have to select an item and purchase the bounty voucher for 1 UC in order to participate.

A player can also buy more than one bounty vouchers for a single item.

Bounty Vouchers

After reaching the required number of participants, the prize will be drawn and the lucky player will receive the item.

The next round will start immediately after that and for each bounty voucher, the player will get 10 BP or 2 AG.

If there aren't enough players participating in any round, then, the system will make up for the missing players and draw the price.

The rewards will be sent to the winning player after a delay.

Note: The winners are advised to collect the reward from the mail section as soon as possible since the mail will expire after a few time.

Advertisement

There are a lot of rewards like the AKM Skin, AWM Skin, Panda Mask etc that are being offered at huge discounts. Thus, the players can try their luck on the in-game items that they like.

Also Read: How to get Carnival Set B for ₹49 only in PUBG Mobile?