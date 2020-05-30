PUBG Mobile: How to get Carnival Set B for ₹49 only in PUBG Mobile?

Carnival Set B PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of in-game items like outfits, gun skins, vehicle skins, and much more, but players have to spend a lot of UC in order to purchase them. PUBG Mobile introduces different offers and discounts on various in-game items, so that all players can enjoy exclusive rewards.

PUBG Mobile has announced a massive discount on the Carnival Set B outfit, and it will be available for just ₹49. Players can see the banner of the discount offer in the Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Carnival Set B Google Play Store discount

Steps to get Carnival Set B in PUBG Mobile

Here are the steps to claim the discount and get Carnival Set B by spending INR 49 only:

#1 Open the PUBG Mobile application on your device.

PUBG Mobile

#2 Go to the Shop section present on the right side of the main screen.

PUBG Mobile Shop

#3 Then select the Treasure section and click on the Gift Box icon.

PUBG Mobile Carnival Set B

#4 You will find the option to buy Carnival Set B for ₹49.

#5 Click on the purchase button, and complete the payment through Google Play Store.

Buy Carnival Set B for INR 49 in PUBG Mobile

#6 Then navigate to the inventory section to equip the outfit.

The Carnival Set B outfit will be available for three days, and the sale will end on 31st May 2020 (UTC +0). Thus, players should buy it as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 beta version has been released officially. The newest version will bring a new map Forex, the TDM Library Mode, new vehicles, and much more. PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update is expected to release around 8th July 2020, a few days before Season 14 will hit the global servers.

