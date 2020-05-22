PUBG Mobile: What is an assault rifle in PUBG Mobile?

Assault rifles in PUBG

Assault Rifles are a typical pick among PUBG players. Assault Rifles have medium-high ammo capacity, can fire at medium-far range and have a high fire rate that is only exceeded by SMGs.

However, where Assault Rifles lack in fire rate, they more than make up for with their superior efficiency compared to SMGs. There is a trade-off between assault rifles and guns with higher accuracy weapons like DMRs or Sniper Rifles which have less ammo capacity and fire rate compared to Assault Rifles.

Assault Rifles, in this sense, are a midpoint among all the guns present in PUBG.

Top three assault rifles in PUBG:

There are ten different types of assault rifles in the PUBG Mobile. They are as follows:

M416 AUG 43 Beryl G36C M16A4 AKM SCAR-L Mutant QBZ95 Groza.

However, not all assault rifles are preferred and used by most players. On that note, let us have a look at the three best assault rifles in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Groza

Groza with stats

Groza is the best assault rifle present in PUBG. The gun, though, is only to be found in drops which is a downside.

It is a beast when used correctly. Groza deals more damage and has a higher rate of fire than any other assault rifle in the game. It uses the 7.62 ammunition and is quite stable when compared to other guns in PUBG that also use the same ammunition.

#2 AKM

AKM with stats

AKM is one of the most commonly used guns in PUBG Mobile. It uses the 7.62 ammunition, like the Groza, and has an effective range of 60.

The AKM can inflict severe damage to opponents but its recoil makes it a challenging weapon to handle.

#3 M416

M416 with stats

M416 is another frequently used assault rifle in PUBG Mobile.

It has five attachment slots and is also stable in medium-range combats. The M416 uses 5.56 mm rounds and deals a damage of 41 and has an effective range of 56.