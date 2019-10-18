PUBG Mobile: Where to watch the PMIT 2019 Grand Finals

PMIT 2019

PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile began enrollments for PMIT 2019 on 1 July 2019, for all the four groups.

One of the most important tournaments for professional PUBG Mobile players in India, the PMIT 2019 Grand Finals are all set to be held over the weekend on the 19th and 20th of October at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, India.

The top four squads from Groups A, B, C, and D along with those from the combined Wild Card will be seen at the Grand Finals' battlegrounds, competing for the prestigious title.

Where to watch PMIT 2019 Finals

Apart from watching the Grand Finals Live in Kolkata, fans can also view their favourite squads battling it out online on PUBG Mobile India's official Youtube channel.

The event will be live-streamed on both 19th and 20th of October, 2019. The PMIT 2019 Grand Finals will be cast in two languages - English and Hindi. The links for the live stream are already up and fans can set reminders for the same:

Grand Finals Day 1 Hindi

Grand Finals Day 1 English

Grand Finals Day 2 Hindi

Grand Finals Day 2 English

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 prize pool

The tournament has a prize pool of ₹ 1.5 Crore. The prize pool distribution for PMIT 2019 is shown below:

PMIT 2019 prize pool distribution (Image: PUBG Mobile)

The top 3 teams will be given ₹50 Lakhs, ₹20 Lakhs and ₹10 Lakhs respectively. The prize money awarded subsequently reduces to ₹40,000 for the squad that takes the 20th position at the Grand Finals.

The players who qualify for the Group Finals and the Grand Finals will receive ₹25 lakhs as logistical support. An amount of ₹10 Lakhs will also be awarded to the Most Popular Team as voted by the public.

