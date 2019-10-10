PUBG News: PMIT 2019 finals details

PMIT 2019

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile began enrollments for its India Tour on the July 1, 2019 for all four groups. The last chance of joining the competition was through Group D, and registrations for the same were closed on August 25, 2019. The tournament had squads with four members each to fight it out at the battlegrounds across various prelims, five days of semi-finals and a group stage finals under each of the four groups.

Finalists of PMIT 2019 Group A

The overall standings of PMIT 2019 Group A Finals

The Finals of PMIT 2019 Group A took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday, August 25th, 2019. After a great fight at the battlegrounds, the following four teams had qualified for playing the Grand Finale at Kolkata:

Rising HYDRA: 46 kills and 131 points TeamTitans: 27 kills and 94 points Kill2Survive: 31 kills and 94 points Revenge Esports: 25 kills and 90 points

Click here to read a match wise breakdown of the PMIT 2019 Group A Finals.

Finalists of PMIT 2019 Group B

An overall points table depicting the final standings of PMIT 2019 Group B Finals

The Group B Finals of PMIT 2019 happened on September 8th, 2019. The tournament was held at Guwahati in Assam and showcased great play by various teams from the region. After a gripping finale across five matches, the following four teams had qualified for the Grand Finale at Kolkata:

8bitRampage: 38 kills and 122 points TeamINS: 37 kills and 122 points TeamGE: 31 kills and 100 points Team All-Stars: 27 kills and 93 points

Click here to read a match wise breakdown of the PMIT 2019 Group B Finals.

Finalists of PMIT 2019 Group C

The overall standings of PMIT Group C that took place in Pune

The Finals of PMIT 2019 Group C took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan in Pune on September 22nd, 2019. After a tough struggle past ping issues that were reported, the fight at the battlegrounds continued with four matches in Sanhok and one in Miramar. The following four teams had qualified for playing the Grand Finale at Kolkata:

God's Reign: 33 kills and 133 points Team Mayhem: 41 kills and 111 points Orange Rock: 33 kills and 106 points Instinct Shooters Official: 25 kills and 101 points

Click here to read a match wise breakdown of the PMIT 2019 Group B Finals.

Finalists of PMIT 2019 Group D

Team Skul bagged the first position at PMIT 2019 Group D Finals

The Group D Finals of PMIT 2019 happened on October 6th, 2019. The tournament was held at Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. After an edge-of-your-seat finale across five matches on various maps, the following four teams had qualified for playing the Grand Finale at Kolkata:

Team Skul: 28 kills and 114 points Beyond Your Reach: 24 kills and 94 points Team-AR: 22 kills and 86 points Saiyans Legacy: 32 kills and 85 points

Click here to read a match wise breakdown of the PMIT 2019 Group B Finals.

PMIT 2019 Wildcard

The Wildcard entry matches of PMIT 2019 had begun on October 8, 2019, and will go on until the 11th. Team X, Entity Gaming, Pain Xenon amongst various other teams had lost out because of a minor difference in points and strategy. Teams that had lost out on the group stage finals will now be getting another chance to bag their tickets to the finale.

PMIT 2019 Grand Finale

The Grand Finale of PMIT 2019 will be taking place on October 20, 2019, at Kolkata in West Bengal. With the tournament being cast in two languages including Hindi and English, twenty squads will be fighting at the battlegrounds to win the prize pool of ₹ 1.5 Crore.

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest eSports News and PUBG News.