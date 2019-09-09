PUBG News: PMIT 2019 Group B Final results, points table and qualifying teams

An overall points table depicting the final standings of PMIT 2019 Group B Finals (Image source: YouTube)

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group B Finals concluded in Guwahati, Assam yesterday, September 08, 2019. PMIT serves to be one of the most important tournaments for professional PUBG Mobile players in India and the Group B finals has helped the top four qualify to battle it out with other groups' finalists at the Grand Finals that are scheduled to happen on October 20, 2019, in Kolkata. Besides, 1947 Esports was given the People's Choice Award with prize money of ₹1,00,000.

The Group B Finals of PMIT 2019 followed a scoring pattern that gave a team one point for each kill alongside 25, 20, 18 and 16 points each for the first four placements respectively. The placement points awarded to each team reduce gradually thereon, to zero being the least as awarded to the teams occupying the last two standings. The match-wise standings of the Group B Finals are as follows:

Match 1: Erangel

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group B Finals began with the first match in Erangel. Team GE bagged the first place with eleven kills and 36 points.

Match 1 standings:

TeamGE: 11 kills and 36 points TeamINS: 14 kills and 34 points Team All-Stars: 6 kills and 24 points Team Sky: 7 kills and 23 points

Match 2: Miramar

The second match of the Group B Finals was set in Miramar. Team 8bitRampage registered a well-deserved win with 14 kills and 39 points added to their credit.

Match 2 standings:

8bitRampage: 14 kills and 39 points Tryhard Crew: 7 kills and 27 points TeamGE: 10 kills and 24 points Team Sky: 7 kills and 20 points

Match 3: Sanhok

The third match of the Group B Finals took place in Sanhok and TeamINS were declared winners with 9 kills and 34 points garnered in nail-biting gameplay.

Match 3 standings:

TeamINS: 9 kills and 34 points FPS Officials: 11 kills and 31 points Back for Revenge: 10 kills and 28 points Tryhard Crew: 15 kills and 19 points

Match 4: Vikendi

In a snow-filled fourth match in Vikendi, team Virus bagged the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner title by garnering 30 points with just 5 kills.

Match 4 standings:

Virus: 5 kills and 30 points Team All-Stars: 9 kills and 29 points Team Fam: 14 kills and 28 points Beyond Your Expectations: 10 kills and 26 points

Match 5: Erangel

8bitRampage bagged a smashing final win with 16 glorious kills and 41 more points added to their standings in the fifth and final match in Erangel. This was an important win for 8bit that made them secure the first overall position in the PMIT 2019 Group B Finals.

Match 5 standings:

8bitRampage: 16 kills and 41 points FPS Officials: 6 kills and 26 points TeamINS: 3 kills and 21 points Beyond Your Expectations: 5 kills and 21 points

Overall Standings

8bitRampage, TeamINS, TeamGE and Team All-Stars have emerged as the top 4 qualifying teams to secure a tick to the Grand Finals of PMIT 2019. While 8bit's smart gameplay pushed them to the first position, casters of the tournament speculated that passive gameplay in the last match is what cost TeamINS their win in the match.

The cumulative standings of PMIT 2019 Group B Finals:

8bitRampage: 38 kills and 122 points TeamINS: 37 kills and 122 points TeamGE: 31 kills and 100 points Team All-Stars: 27 kills and 93 points

Also read: PUBG News: PMIT 2019 Group A Jaipur Finals Results