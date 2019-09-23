PMIT 2019: Group C Finals Results

The overall standings of PMIT Group C that took place in Pune

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds India Tour 2019's Group C finals took place in Pune on the 22nd of September, 2019. With ping issues, technical glitches, players' protests and an unusual change to the format of the game, the PMIT 2019 Group C finals was no less than a nail-biting watch. Four teams including Instinct Shooters Official, Orange Rock, Team Mayhem and God's Reign have earned a ticket to the Grand Finale. Here are the Map-wise standings of the tournament.

Match 1: Sanhok

The tournament began with technical glitches and an inevitable delay leading to a first match in the map Sanhok. With a gripping play by teams Pain Xenon and Orange Rock bagging the fifth and sixth positions after a commendable battle, Instinct Shooters Official won the chicken dinner with incredibly smart usage of skills and decision making.

Match 1 standings:

ISO: 14 kills and 39 points Team Mayhem: 9 kills and 22 points Team H2O: 3 kills and 21 points God's Reign: 1 kill and 21 points

Match 1 Standings

Match 2: Miramar

The match 2 at Miramar was undoubtedly a gripping one since the map organically demands highly skilful and mindful play. With a truly inspiring play by Mayhem's Vampire, Team Mayhem rightfully won the match with 12 kills and 37 points.

Match 2 standings:

Team Mayhem: 12 kills and 37 points Orange Rock: 9 kills and 29 points Team Psyche: 7 kills and 25 points ISO: 3 kills and 19 points

Match 2 Standings

Match 3: Sanhok

With players reporting ping issues twice during the battle at Miramar and allegedly threatening to quit according to AFK Gaming, the technical glitches were attended to and the format of the game unusually was changed. Many players were supposedly disappointed and Entity Ghaatak's Instagram Story confirmed it.

Ghaatak's Instagram Story (Source: AFK Gaming)

After a consensus between the players and the organizers was reached, it was declared that the next three matches were to be played in Sanhok. As the casters had rightly pointed out, Sanhok is a map where players will have to encounter one another quicker than in the other maps and is a place where quick decision making and skill utilization is vital.

Match 3 standings:

God's Reign: 15 kills and 40 points Team Mayhem: 13 kills and 33 points Beyond Mayhem: 8 kills and 24 points Team Syke: 4 kills and 21 points

Match 3 Standings

Match 4: Sanhok

The fourth match in Sanhok saw loose play. With OR being pushed to the 10th position, Team Mayhem to 16th, Hydra to 12th and Psyche to the 9th, many teams paved their way up the ladder.

Match 4 standings:

God's Reign: 13 kills and 38 points RIP Official: 10 kills and 30 points 9211: 6 kills and 24 points Team Karma: 5 kills and 21 points

Match 4 Standings

Match 5: Sanhok

The fourth match in Sanhok or the fifth and final match of PMIT 2019 Group C Finals saw very controlled and calculated play by the teams that already had a potential to get placed, such as OR, God's Reign, ISO and Team Mayhem, who bagged the 3rd, 5th, 6th and 8th positions respectively. They were clearly not aiming to win this match and their strategy did pay off.

Match 5 standings:

Team Psyche: 21 kills and 39 points RIP Official: 11 kills and 36 points Orange Rock: 5 kills and 25 points Team Syke: 5 kills and 18 points

Match 5 standings

Team Mayhem's Vampire bagged the Fragger tittle with 18 frag kills and Team 9211 won a cash prize of 1,00,000 by securing the People's Choice Award. In conclusion, teams Instinct Shooters Official, Orange Rock, Team Mayhem and God's Reign have secured the fourth through first positions respectively, and earned a ticket to the Grand Finale at the end of PMIT 2019's Group C Finals.

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest Video Game News and PUBG News.