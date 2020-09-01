PUBG Mobile: Who is 8Bit Mamba?

Ever since I joined the gaming industry, PUBG Mobile fans have had a lot of different questions about who I am. Some people couldn't stop talking about my life inside and outside the game.

I love to create content on a daily basis and enjoy hanging out with my friends at the S8UL Bootcamp. In this article, I will disclose things that many of you have always wanted to know about me.

Q.Who is Mamba?

A. I am a member of Team 8Bit. I'm also a vlogger, streamer, content creator, and entertainer.

Q. How did Mamba start gaming?

A. I used to play casual PC Games during my school days. I started my journey in mobile gaming during the first year of Graduation by playing Clash of Clans.

Q. What does Mamba do apart from gaming?

Advertisement

A. I don't do a lot of things apart from gaming. It is my full-time profession now.

Q. What social media handles does Mamba have?

A. I use YouTube (8bit MAMBA), Instagram - ig_mamba, Twitter - @Salmanahmad_93.

Q. What is the real name of Mamba?

A. My real name is Salman Ahmad.

Q. Where is Mamba from?

A. I am from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Q. What did Mamba do during his school days?

A. I used to be very studious in my high school days. I was also one of the most notorious kids out there.

Q. Has Mamba given any competitive exam?

A. Yes, I cleared the Engineering entrance examination of one of the most reputed Central Universities in India.

Q. Where did Mamba go to college?

A. I went to Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh.

Q. Who is your favorite teammate?

A. Every person in my organization gives his/her 100%. For me, everyone is my favorite.

Q. What do Mamba's parents think about his gaming?

A. I come from a middle-class family, who were not very optimistic about this field. Later on, as the hard work yielded results, they became supportive of what I have been doing.

Q. Who are Mamba's favorite players of all time?

A. This is indeed a tough question. If I had to pick a few names, they would be Mortal, Rega, Viper, Mavi, Scout, and Akshu.

Q. Which city does Mamba currently stay in?

A. Currently, I am staying at the S8UL Gaming House, Mumbai. But I will be shifting back to my hometown as my permanent base of operation, later this year.

Q. What is your favorite Indian PUBG Mobile moment of all time?

A. I still cherish the moment when 8Bit notched a Chicken Dinner in the first-ever international tournament of PUBG Mobile, i.e., PMSC 2018.

Q. What equipment does Mamba use for gaming and content creation?

A. I am currently using an iPhone 11 for gaming, OnePlus 8 for vlogging, and a medium-end PC for streaming.

Q. What are Mamba's in-game settings?

A. I am a four-finger claw player and use a gyroscope (always on).

Q. What is Mamba's favorite food, and why?

A. Biryani, and it needs no answer to 'why.'

Q. What is Mamba's favorite moment in PUBG Mobile?

A. When my team qualified for the Semi-finals of PMIS 2019.

Q. Does Mamba like other sports apart from eSports?

A. Yes, I like to play and watch football. I have also played for the North Zone, India, on behalf of my University.

Q. What is Mamba's PUBG ID?

A. My IGN - 8bit MAMBA and Character ID - 532571047.

PUBG ID

Q. Wher can I buy Mamba's merchandise?

A. There is no official merchandise as of now, and neither have I planned for one.

Q. Where does Mamba see himself in five years?

A. In the next five years, I aim to entertain the masses and enjoy what I do the best.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most, and what is the answer?

A. The most common question that the fans ask me is, what are the concrete ways to grow on YouTube? And the answer to the same is consistency.

Also Read: 8Bit Goldy's article here.