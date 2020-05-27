PUBG Mobile: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls England women's team cricketer over invitation for a face-off

Yuzvendra Chahal was challenged to a game of PUBG Mobile by Danielle Wyatt

Indian cricket team leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently responded in a hilarious fashion to England women's team cricketer Danielle Wyatt's challenge to a game of PUBG Mobile.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on his Instagram page, put up the poster of an upcoming PUBG Mobile contest between the Indian team cricketers and popular gamers on which Wyatt left a comment.

"Yeh PUBG practice bohot ho gaya (This PUBG practice is enough). Now time to assume my final form at One Plus Domin8 with the #OnePlus8Series5G. Now open to the OnePlus community. Head to @oneplus_india to know more," Yuzvendra Chahal wrote as the caption.

England women's cricket team member Danielle Wyatt left a comment on the post, asking Yuzvendra Chahal if he's up for a PUBG Mobile face-off, to which Chahal responded in a hilarious fashion.

Exchange on Instagram between Danielle Wyatt and Yuzvendra Chahal

"@danniwyatt28 who khelne ke liye bulati hai par par jaane ka nahi (She will call you to play but don't you go)," Chahal wrote in response to Wyatt's PUBG Mobile challenge.

Surprisingly, Wyatt even responded to Chahal's hilarious answer with a comment in Hindi, in which she said that she will easily beat Yuzvendra Chahal.

Danielle Wyatt's response to Chahal

"@yuzi_chahal23 main aasaan se hara doongi (I will easily beat you)," Wyatt wrote in her response.

Cricketers to take on gamers in PUBG Mobile face off

Four Indian cricket team representatives in Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana and Shreyas Iyer will be participating in a OnePlus Domin8 PUBG competition organised by Chinese smartphone giants, OnePlus.

The PUBG Mobile tournament will also feature a host of talented gamers such as Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa apart from Team Fnatic members Sc0ut, Owais, Ash, Franky, Ronak and Nixon.

The competition is set to begin on June 2 and will play host to three matches, with the Most Valuable Player set to be rewarded with a OnePlus 8 Pro phone.