PUBG New: RRQ Leads the PMCO 2019 SEA Finals Standings after Day 1; Team Secret in Fourth Place

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
66   //    22 Jun 2019, 19:46 IST

PMCO SEA Finals Day 1
PMCO SEA Finals Day 1

After the finals of PMCO 2019 Regional India Finals 2019, it is the time for finals of South East Asia PMCO Finals. Finally Day 1 of PMCO SEA finals has ended. There were a total of 6 matches played during the day. The schedule of Day 1 was:

Date:- 22nd June

Match 1: Sanhok

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Vikendi

Match 6: Erangel

In the 1st day of SEA Finals all the teams showed amazing strategies and skills to dominate the battlefield. Team RRQ is leading the leader board after the end of day. Team RRQ managed to get 53 kill points and a total of 160 points. They were also able to secure two Chicken Dinner which gave them a great boost on the leader board. Team PLM and Golden have secured #2 and #3 position respectively.

Final Standings of PMCO SEA Finals Day 1

#1 RRQ: 160 Points

#2 PLM: 129 Points

#3 Golden: 117 Points

#4 Secret: 107 Points

#5 BTR: 103 Points

#6 ILMN: 90 Points

#7 Victim: 83 Points

#8 Box: 81 Points

#9 NRG: 79 Points

#10 VIP Squad: 71 Points

#11 EVOS: 58 Points

#12 ONIC: 54 Points

#13 PS: 45 Points

#14 WAW: 45 Points

#15 GANK: 37 Points

#16 X Team: 30 Points

The Top 2 teams will qualify for the Global finals of PMCO in Berlin. While on the other hand, #3, #4, #5 teams will qualify for the PMCO Prelims 2019. By watching the skills and strategies in Regional Finals, it is definite that the Global Finals is going to be a tough competition for every team. World best teams are going to perform in Berlin where the Team Soul is going to represent India in the Global Finals.

Also Read: PUBG News: Team Soul Wins the PMCO 2019 India Finals; Qualifies for Berlin Showdown


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
