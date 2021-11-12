PUBG New State players face server issues on release date; developer rolls out multiple maintenance breaks

PUBG New State was released yesterday, and players have already started to enjoy Krafton's latest battle royale title. However, many are facing multiple issues that are interrupting their enjoyment.

Since its launch yesterday, PUBG New State has gone through several server issues and multiple maintenance breaks. The developer has already acknowledged the scenario and apologized to users for the unpleasant experience.

Krafton has also confirmed that it is currently trying to fix these issues.

PUBG New State server issues: Everything to know

PUBG New State is Krafton's latest battle royale title, based on a more futuristic and advanced version of the publisher's famous title, PUBG Mobile. Gamers were eagerly waiting for this game for a long time, as witnessed from the five million-plus downloads on launch day.

However, the first impression of the game was not a pleasant one for fans. The game has come across multiple server issues since its release yesterday.

The game was launched globally around 04.00 am UTC on November 11. However, players started facing problems connecting to the servers. Later, the developer called for temporary maintenance of two hours to solve the cloud technical issues.

After the completion of maintenance, users again got a chance to play the game. However, they again experienced some issues and reported them to Krafton. The company was forced to add another maintenance break from 17.30 to 21.00 UTC.

Gamers were left frustrated with the multiple server issues and maintenance breaks on the launch date. Indian gamer Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur jokingly tweeted:

Maxtern @RealMaxtern PUBG NEW STATE just made 5millions people join BETA 😂 #maintenance PUBG NEW STATE just made 5millions people join BETA 😂 #maintenance

Krafton has already apologized to fans regarding these ongoing issues. In a statement, they said:

"For the past day, we fully acknowledge that we were not able to meet those expectations or provide a great gaming experience and wish to express our apologies."

Gametube @GametubeI



An Apology for the Unstable Service

Krafton also revealed that they are constantly working to resolve all these issues so that players can enjoy the game without any difficulties.

