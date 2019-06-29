PUBG New Update Released for both Xbox One and PS4; Patch Notes of New Update Revealed

PUBG Console Update

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds after releasing the Patch #30 update on the PC, has also delivered a new update for the console gaming platforms. This update is very huge in the terms of features, a bunch of new features, controls, and many more things were added. As the console players know that the servers were kept under maintenance as the update is just likely to push out in the market. The maintenance period was scheduled at 7 AM CEST (or 10.30AM IST) on June 27. Now finally the update has arrived and players can update the game by going to their respective online stores. Before talking about the patch notes of this new update, let's watch a video that was posted on the official PUBG YouTube channel:

However, the audio is in the Japenese language but you can watch this video by turning on English subtitles.

Patch Notes of Update #8 (Xbox One) / Update #5 (PS4)

These are some of the main patch notes of this new update for both Xbox One and PS4. To read every and detailed patch note, Click Here

XBOX One

New Progression System introduced in which players can level of experience by gaining weapon XP based on players’ weapon use.

100 levels are being offered in the weapon mastery.

Loot rebalanced for both Erangel and Vikendi map.

New controllers preset added for the controller.

A new setting added named as "Auto Equip Attachment"

The Featured map has been rotated from Sanhok to Erangel

Changes in Parachute gliding has been made.

New tactical map markers added.

The crosshair movement improved.

Team boost values are now visible to everyone.

A lot of bug fixes were executed.

PS4

The same progression system is introduced in XBOX One.

A new controller preset has been added.

Blue Zone adjustments.

Vehicle spawn rate changed

AR spawns increased by 1.4x in Vikendi

DMR spawns increased by 2x in Vikendi

SR spawns increased by 7x in Vikendi

Added MK47 Mutant, Half-grip, Thumbgrip and Laser Sight in Vikendi

Removed Win94 and R45 in Vikendi

Font style improved

Bug fixes were executed.

