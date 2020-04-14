PUBG News: Dynamo reveals Hustle Bustle movie poster and details

Dynamo shares the poster of his movie Hustle Bustle on his YouTube community tab

The movie, also featuring his family members, is a sneak peek into his life.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Hustle Bustle Movie

Aaditya 'Dynamo' Sawant is one of the most popular YouTube streamers in the world. He has over 6 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, and over 1 Million Instagram followers. Some time ago, Dynamo shared an update with his fans on Instagram, that he was working on a project, and would be sharing the details of the same soon.

Eventually, Dynamo revealed on his YouTube channel that the project that he was working on was a short movie on his life.. He announced the name of the movie to be 'Hustle Bustle', along with another update that it would soon be released on his YouTube channel..

Furthermore, Dynamo shared the Poster of his 'Hustle Bustle' movie on his YouTube community tab:

Hustle Bustle Movie Poster

While sharing the poster, he quoted:

Times like these make us realise how fragile mankind is & thus makes us appreciate our life much more. When I started doing what I do today, it wasn’t very well known, and I wasn’t sure where I would end up. There have been times of uncertainty where I couldn’t see where I was heading. What kept me going was a voice inside me that told me to keep going no matter what! - I’ve finally let this voice out, and speak for itself.

Dynamo provided a sneak peek of his upcoming movie during a live stream on YouTube, revealing that along with him, his mother, sister, and other family members were also in it. The work on the movie would soon get completed, but the release date of the movie was not announced . Dynamo's fans are eagerly waiting for his film, and to get to know him better.