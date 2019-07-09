×
PUBG News: India's Dynamo Gaming leads after PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019's first round of Voting 

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
4   //    09 Jul 2019, 13:47 IST

DYNAMO GAMING LEADS THE BOARD
DYNAMO GAMING LEADS THE BOARD

The first round of voting for PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 is done and dusted. The favorite YouTube Gaming creators of the public are selected and the first four places are being ruled by the Indian Creators. Out of the four, the first position has been secured by "Dynamo Gaming".

Aditya Sawant A.K.A. Dynamo Gaming has always been a sensation for the PUBG Mobile players. His massive skills and insane headshots have driven his fans crazy. The gameplay followed by his immense commentary and reaction has pulled many fans. Many of his fans admitted that the creator has taught them lots about PUBG Mobile which has also helped in improving the gameplay.

The other top three YouTube creator leading the list include Rony Dasgupta A.K.A The Rawknee Games, who is a successful YouTuber with 700k + subsriber count and also an incredible gamer. He has also lent his voice for PMIS – PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.

The Third Position was secured by Chetan Chandgude A.K.A. Kronten Gaming. Kronten Gaming has over 1.2 Million subscriber count on his YouTube channel. Unlike other gamers, he doesn't believe in camping till the last circle, rather he rushes and kills the enemies to make his way to the last circle. The agressive gaming style makes the Pune boy different. He is a live streamer and goes live twice a day.

Occupying the fourth position in the list is Gareebo. The gamer is often seen in collaboration with Carry Minati on his gaming channel Carry's live. The YouTuber also owns his YouTube channel in which he does live streams and and uploads gameplays very often.

So, These were the four Gaming YouTube creators leading the leaderboards after the first round of PMSC 2019 voting results.

How to Vote for Your Favourite Gaming Content Creator in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019?

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
