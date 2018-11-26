PUBG News: Everything New Included In PUBG Mobile Season 4(Patch Version 0.9.5)

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile season 4 started on 21st of November when the update 0.9.5 started rolling out. The update included some minor and major tweaks and an addition of new arcade mode, the "Hardcore Mode" to the game.

It has been 5 days since the update rolled out but there were still some players who didn't have any idea about some of the new features/items and performance tweaks.

New additions in the game :-

- Added M762 automatic rifle, which can be found on all maps. It is the first 7.62mm automatic rifle that accommodates stocks. It has 3 firing modes: single shot, triple shot, full-auto.

- Added Scooter to Sanhok. This vehicle accommodates up to 2 players.

- Added dynamic weather to Sanhok. Now the weather changes between sunny, rain and foggy at random.

- Added Hardcore Mode, where footstep sounds and audio cues are removed to resemble the PC experience. This mode will be available periodically in the form of "Hardcore Week".

Royale Pass Season 4 Includes:-

- Added more firearm finishes, rare outfit rewards, new character faces and hairstyles. Also added 600 UC to Elite Pass rewards for players to purchase next season's Pass.

- Fine-tuned the redemption feature so Elite Pass holders can purchase discounted items with BP or RP points.

- Added Mission Cards for players to complete harder missions.

- Added a Black Friday event where discounted backs are even cheaper for 3 days.

- Added a system where the odds of getting certain crate items are increased dramatically for a limited amount of time. Stay tuned for more information.

Other improvements and tweaks:-

- Matchmaking and Chat now support not choosing a second language.

- Optimized the Chat system to take up less RAM and keep more messages.

- Tuned the front page of the shop to emphasize weapon finish themes.

