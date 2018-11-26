×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PUBG News: Everything New Included In PUBG Mobile Season 4(Patch Version 0.9.5)

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    26 Nov 2018, 02:19 IST

PUBG
PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile season 4 started on 21st of November when the update 0.9.5 started rolling out. The update included some minor and major tweaks and an addition of new arcade mode, the "Hardcore Mode" to the game.

It has been 5 days since the update rolled out but there were still some players who didn't have any idea about some of the new features/items and performance tweaks.

New additions in the game :-

- Added M762 automatic rifle, which can be found on all maps. It is the first 7.62mm automatic rifle that accommodates stocks. It has 3 firing modes: single shot, triple shot, full-auto.

- Added Scooter to Sanhok. This vehicle accommodates up to 2 players.

- Added dynamic weather to Sanhok. Now the weather changes between sunny, rain and foggy at random.

- Added Hardcore Mode, where footstep sounds and audio cues are removed to resemble the PC experience. This mode will be available periodically in the form of "Hardcore Week".

 

Also Read: PUBG News: Everything you need to know about PUBG's new Concept Map Venezia


Royale Pass Season 4 Includes:-

- Added more firearm finishes, rare outfit rewards, new character faces and hairstyles. Also added 600 UC to Elite Pass rewards for players to purchase next season's Pass.

- Fine-tuned the redemption feature so Elite Pass holders can purchase discounted items with BP or RP points.

- Added Mission Cards for players to complete harder missions.

- Added a Black Friday event where discounted backs are even cheaper for 3 days.

- Added a system where the odds of getting certain crate items are increased dramatically for a limited amount of time. Stay tuned for more information.


Other improvements and tweaks:-

- Matchmaking and Chat now support not choosing a second language.

- Optimized the Chat system to take up less RAM and keep more messages.

- Tuned the front page of the shop to emphasize weapon finish themes.

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG Update: Everything you Need to know About PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile, PUBG PC & PUBG PS4 Might Get A...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Hardcore Mode: New Level of Difficulty...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite released
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Create Custom Room in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile New Update Includes Snow Map? New Weapon,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Challenge: Play & Win With AWM To Get Classy PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Nodwin Gaming To Organise PUBG Mobile...
RELATED STORY
Everything You Need To know about PUBG Mobile Star...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile to host the first major tournament...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us