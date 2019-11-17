PUBG News: Here's all you need to know about PUBG Mobile's Time to Shine event

PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games, the developers of one of the most famous battle royale mobile game PUBG Mobile, is currently hosting the world's biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, PMCO Fall Split 2019. After the finals of all the regions, the names of the top 16 teams have been announced, which will fight in the global finals in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, during the tournament, Tencent has decided to present an event named 'Time to Shine' in which fans will be rewarded with some rare skins when they vote for their ideal team. There are some rules and regulations that everyone needs to keep in mind before participating in this. Here are the full details.

Time to Shine event.

Event Duration : 13, Nov 2019 - 1, Dec 2019

Event Rules and other Info

Users can participate in the event by tapping on Time to Shine banner in the bottom right.

Photons are required to vote which can be earned through completing a task,

After voting three teams, players can unlock full rewards; however, the user needs to spend 1 Photon for a single vote.

After achieving the precise number of votes, players can claim additional rewards into their account.

Note: These perks are only valid during the duration of the Event. After the event is over, all the rewards will be removed from the user account.

