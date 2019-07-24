PUBG News: How To Get Free M16A4 Skin, Classic Crate Coupons In PUBG Mobile From Alan Walker Event?

Free M16A4 Skin, Classic Crate Coupons In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been the favorite game of gamers all across the world due to its realistic graphics and game mechanism. After increased popularity of the game, PUBG Mobile introduced various skins in the game to make the game much more fun and interesting to play. In this post, we will discuss a simple trick to get free M16A4 gun skins for free in PUBG Mobile.

Alan Walker-Live Fast Event:

PUBG Mobile has recently launched an Alan Walker event in which it is rewarding a brand new Blue Tint M16A4 gun skin for free. This is the second tie when PUBG Mobile is collaborating with Alan Walker.

In this event, players will get a free M16A4 gun skin, a racer suit set on completion of given tasks. The event also rewards some other items including free Silver Fragments, BP coins, and free Crate Coupons. The missions are very easy to complete, as you can see you you just need to log in the game daily in between the event period and you will get your rewards.

Now here is the process for getting these rewards:

First head to the events section and tap on Time-Limited Events.

and tap on Time-Limited Events. After that, you will see a new event named Alan Walker- Live Fast .

. Now tap on the event , you will see a new screen in which all the rewards are present.

, you will see a new screen in which all the rewards are present. There are some missions and 3 Chapters included in the event.

included in the event. To collect mission rewards just tap on collect and you will receive these rewards in your in-game inbox.

and you will receive these rewards in your in-game inbox. To get the gun skin of M16A4 , just tap on Chapter 1 and then a story will get played on your screen.

, just tap on Chapter 1 and then a story will get played on your screen. Just keep tapping on the screen to skip the story parts and at last a screen will get displayed with M16A4 getting highlighted , just tap on the gun to get the gun skin for yourself.

, just tap on the gun to get the gun skin for yourself. You can also get some more epic items from the crate coupons you received from the missions.

The event period is from 21st July to 30 July, and after that, no more rewards will be available. The gun skin is available for 7 days time period, and after that, it will expire. The same thing also applies to the other two items.

So, this was all on getting some free gun skins and other items for free in PUBG Mobile.

