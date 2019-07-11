PUBG News: How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit by downloading WeGame app?

PUBG Mobile is back again with a new giveaway event in which they are giving an amazing outfit, a crate, and an outfit box absolutely for free. WeGame is a free official tool of PUBG MOBILE, and is available in India.

Through this APP, you can boost your PUBG running faster, view and analyze your PUBG Stats. Also, you can see your profile statistics of the season and can track your friend's profile. But the two main questions here are What are actual rewards you will get? and How to get these rewards? So without further ado, let's take a look at the answers on these two questions.

Rewards of free PUBG Mobile gift:

Godzilla's Carapace

PUBG Crate Coupon

Outfit Box III

So these are three rewards that you can win by taking participate in this event. Steps to get these rewards are listed below.

Steps to get PUBG Mobile WeGame rewards:

Download the WeGame app from this link or search "WeGame for PUBG Mobile" in PlayStore. After installation, Grant all the permissions to the app. Then you will be asked to login into the account. Simply do it via Guest login or Facebook. After sign in, go to the chat section in the bottom bar. You will see a message from PUBG Buddy regarding this new event. Open the chat and Click on Free Gift located at the bottom right corner. After this you will be asked to link your PUBG Mobile role (profile) to the WeGame app. After linking your profile a banner will appear in which you have to claim your rewards. Just click on "Get Them" option and the rewards will be sent to your PUBG Mobile inventory.

By following some simple steps listed above you can also got these rewards and can show off in front of your friends. So hurry up and claim these rewards before the event gets ended.

