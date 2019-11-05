PUBG News: PC Game loses 80 percent of its peak player base

PUBG PC's player base is shrinking continuously

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, post its release in 2017 was the second most-watched game on Twitch in 2017, and was also leading the chart in early 2018. However, after Fortnite came to prominence in 2018, PUBG PC started leaking players, as a result of which the game is now down by 80% of its total player base when compared to January 2018.

According to Streamcharts, PUBG has 288,848 current players, when compared to the 1,584,886 players back in January 2018. This is a massive drop, and unfortunately, the number is expected to drop a lot more.

While this is not a sudden downfall, there are several reasons why PUBG PC has lost 80% of its player base. PUBG’s biggest rival in the Battle Royale genre is Fortnite, which is free to play while PUBG requires players to pay before they play.

Fortnite was churning new content continuously at the time of its release while PUBG PC was getting stale. While Fortnite was reaching new heights in 2018, PUBG was suffering from hackers and bugs.

Currently, even though the developers are regularly pumping new content in PUBG, the recent developments seem a little too late as the player base seems to be decreasing with every passing day.

Yet, although PUBG PC is in the red zone, the game is doing well on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile games in the world and has managed to draw in a whole lot of players.

PUBG Mobile players have a plethora of tournaments to participate in, and the game also has a huge streaming community. Certainly, Tencent is shining a lot more light on PUBG Mobile a lot more instead of the PC version, which could be to ensure that the game does not die down once and for all.

Mobile gaming is becoming predominant in the community and having PUBG Mobile in the upper echelon of the gaming market will benefit Tencent. Nevertheless, PUBG PC is not dead at all, and the game still holds strong relevance in the gaming market.