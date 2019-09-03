PUBG News: PC servers to undergo maintenance for four hours; players root for map selection

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 03 Sep 2019, 17:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has announced a maintenance support for four hours today and tomorrow. The maintenance shut down would begin today at 5:30 pm PDT, September 4 2:30 am CEST, September 4 9:30 am KST or September 4, 6:00 am IST.

Following numerous reports on ping issues, stuttering or FPS drops, vertical audio, host connection, hackers and a lot of other issues on the game, it is only expected of Tencent Games to take this brief break of maintenance to fix them all up. Popular Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect too was found to be visibly exasperated by the fluctuating ping rates of PUBG. The doc then took it to his Twitch channel to cast issues with the game's ping in one of his Doc Cast video clip series.

"Ladies and gentlemen we're on board ping, ping at 56, bounces back up to 58, catapults back to 59, drops down inconsistently to 58. Now he's hovering around 59 to 60," the doc stated whilst casting the ping fluctuations on PUBG.

"The Blueball's Entertainment Software South Korean servers don't know what they want to do," he added as he concluded with an irritated grunt. You can watch Dr.Disrespect's Doc Cast here.

Alongside the rest, one of the core issues that the PUBG PC players have been highlighting and reporting recently is the absence of an option to choose a particular map. PUBG's official Twitter account had recently put out an FFP parachute landing video post dropping in at Erangel, the map. "Erangel is yours to explore! Drop in now for a great new view of an old favorite," the tweet read. The jabber in the comments section of the post rooting for a map selection option made it seem more like a support and complaints hub than an invitation.

"I don’t even get the map anymore.... so explain how i can drop in." a Twitter user had commented.

Given the number of issues being reported to PUBG, one could expect to see at least a few of the complaints being attended to, during the maintenance shutdown.

Also read: PUBG News: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Live servers will undergo maintenance for 4 hours; Here are the Details.

Stick with Sportskeeda for more PUBG News and Video Games News.