PUBG News: PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia region playins day 1 schedule announced; List of countries playing under South Asia Region

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 was the biggest tournament ever in the history of PUBG Mobile in the terms of prize pool. PMCO organizers have returned once again to conduct the PUBG Mobile tournament in all over the world.

After the second day of the South-East Asia Grand Finals, the qualifying teams have been revealed and now it is the turn for the Playins of the South Asia Region. Top 24 teams of PUBG Mobile from South Asia Region will face each other and will fight in Battleground to earn Road to Finale tickets.

So, without further ado, let's check out about the Day 1 Schedule of PMCO 2019 South Asia Region.

PMCO 2019 South Asia Playins Schedule Day 1

Nov 6, Wednesday

Schedule for the Day 1:

2:30 PM Group A and Group B: Erangel

3:30 PM Group A and Group B: Vikendi

4:45 PM Group A and Group C: Miramar

5:45 PM Group A and Group C: Sanhok

7:00 PM Group B and Group C: Miramar

8:00 PM Group B and Group C: Vikendi

A total of six maps will be played on Day 1 in Third Perspective Person mode (TPP). The beginning time of this tournament is 1:00 PM IST and will end at 8:00 PM IST approx.

Countries Participating under South Asia Region

Teams from these countries are going to perform in PMCO 2019 Fall Split under South Asia Region:

India

Nepal

Bangladesh

Pakistan

A total of 24 teams will represent their respective countries out of witch 16 teams from this stage will advance to Regional Finals and represent their Club in PMCO Regional Finals. The tournament will be the same but this time, new teams will perform with amazing and outstanding skills that will make the match-ups more exciting and heartbreaking.

