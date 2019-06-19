×
PUBG News: Pre-Registration Date for PUBG Lite in India Revealed; Get a Skin of M4 and Parachute for Free

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
3   //    19 Jun 2019, 20:49 IST

PUBG Lite Pre Registration
PUBG Lite Pre Registration

In the recent post of PUBG Lite Facebook post, a huge announcement has been made. This post has already gained a lot of hype as it is a special update for the Indian players. Finally, PUBG Lite is coming to India and the pre-registration will begin on 20 June 2019. The players who will register in this pre-registration window will get special items in the game. But before talking about these special items, first, let's have a look at the period of this pre-registration.

PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Dates

The pre-registration will begin on the 20th of June at 7:00 AM (IST) and will end on the 4th of July at 7:00 AM (IST).

PUBG Lite posted in their official Facebook Page regarding this:

Pre-registration for PUBG LITE India begins on June 20th, 2019. There are many FREE items as the event rewards, so do NOT miss out this great chance! [Event Period] 20 June 2019 07:00:00 ~ 04 July 2019 07:00:00 (IST) Share this awesome news to your friends NOW!

So this is the information regarding the Event period. Now let's have a look at the most awaited thing that what rewards or items you will get by registering in this event.

PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Rewards

Following are the rewards that we get by doing pre-registration:

  • An amazing orange colored M4 Skin.
  • Parachute Cheetah Skin

These are the two rewards that a player will get by registering in this event. However, one can also get extra rewards. According to rumors, a player will receive an in-game crate after registration in which will have all these rewards. Also, please read on to check the PUBG Lite system requirements.

Minimum PUBG Lite System requirements:


  • Operating system: Windows 7 64 bit or higher
  • Processor: Core i3 2.4 GHz
  • Memory RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 4000 or equivalent
  • Disk space: 4GB
Recommended hardware requirements:


  • Operating system: Windows 7 64 bit or higher
  • Processor: Core memory RAM: 8GB
  • 5 2.8 GHz (Dual-Core)
  • GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent
  • Disk space: 4GB

PUBG LITE: The Game is Going to Release in India; Tentative Release Date




Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Lite
