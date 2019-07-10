PUBG News: Predict World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Winner and Win Skin Set, Smartphones and Gift Vouchers

PUBG Mobile World Cup

PUBG Mobile is back with an another Predict & Win contest in the game. But this contest is exclusively special for cricket lovers. If you are following the PUBG Mobile India official Twitter handle, then you have seen a tweet regarding this new contest.

Nowadays, the world cup fever is already at its peek and in the yesterday's semi-final between #IndvsNZ, the match was shifted to the next day (10th of July) due to rain. New Zealand was only able to score 211 runs in 46.1 overs and will play their remaining overs today. Although the time is over to predict the winner, players need not get dis heartened.

Predict the winner of the semi-finals 2 #AusvEng and get some exclusive rewards by PUBG Mobile. But now a question will arise in everyone's mind that What rewards one can get if they win this contest? So don't worry here is the list of rewards that are offered in this contest:-

₹ 2000 Shopping Voucher

Smartphone

Skin Set

After all that, there might be confusion about How to take participate in this contest? So Here's a quick guide to enter in the contest.

Steps to take participate in the PUBG Mobile World Cup contest:

Open PUBG Mobile app in your device. Head to the offers zone in the right bar. Now you have to buy some Token to enter in this contest. Click on Buy World Cup Event Token. After successful token purchase, navigate to events section and click on PUBG MOBILE World Cup. Just click on Enter and choose the winning team between Australia and England. Your vote will be counted and the rewards will be given after the end of Semi-Finals 2 match.

So now its time for you guys to show some support for your favorite team and win some exciting prizes. Also share this article with your friends who are die hard fans of both Cricket and PUBG Mobile.

