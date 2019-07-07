PUBG Update: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Beta Version? Ultimate Guide

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 07 Jul 2019, 11:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile developed by Tencent games has recently launched their new beta version testing phase of 0.13.5. It means the users can see the new global update very soon. After the end of Season 07 on 14th of July, it is expected that the new Season 08 will begin on 18th of July. In this time period gap, the release of new update 0.13.5 is also expected. But here is a huge update for PUBG Mobile players regarding this new update. The beta testing phase of 0.13.5 has begun and a lot of new interesting features have been seen in this new version.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 8 RP Leaked

So in this article, I am going to guide you that how to download and install this new beta 0.13.5 update on your mobile devices. By following some simple steps that are listed below, You can test these new features before your friends.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.5 Beta Version:

Downloading this new beta update is so easy. Just download a file by clicking on the link given below and proceed further with steps mentioned below:

Download for android users: https://filecdn.igamecj.com/fclient/download.html

Download for iOS users: https://testflight.apple.com/join/MHHbkKaM

How to install this new update in your phone:-

Open File Manager of your phone. Navigate to download folder. Click on downloaded file Android_CE130_No49_0.13.4.11140_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enable it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Now wait for file to install in your phone. It may can take upto 5-10 minutes depending on your phone performance. After completion of installation just Open the PUBG Mobile beta app and Sign In using Guest account. Boom, You have now become a early beta tester of 0.13.0 version.

Some important key points to remember before installing this beta update:-

Advertisement

Use guest login to get into the game, other login methods are unavailable

4GB of free space is required to install this beta update.

Redownload the apk file if the error message will appear "Problem parsing package" .

. Use report button to reports bugs and technical issues.

So quickly download this new beta update and test new amazing update features before everyone. If you are facing any problems while installation, let me know in comments section. I will reply as soon as possible with an easy solution.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.