PUBG News: Prize Money Distribution of PMCO 2019 India Regional Finals; Who Won How Much?

Prize Money Distribution of PMCO India Finals 2019

The result of the PMCO India Finals 2019 was declared on 15th June. Everyone's favorite Team Soul secured the #1 Position on the Leaderboard of PMCO India Finals. After conquering a huge success in this tournament, they will be further representing India in the PMCO Global Finals 2019 in Berlin, Germany where they will be facing other teams for the title who have won regional finals from their respective countries.

The total prize pool of the PMCO India Regional Finals 2019 was $175,000. All the 16 teams who qualified for the Indian finals were awarded a part of Total Prize Pool. All the Teams performed very well and tried their best to secure #1 on the leaderboard, but there can be only one winner. Here are the prize distribution details of PMCO Indian Finals 2019.

Prize Distribution of PMCO Indian Regional Finals 2019:

Total Prize Pool: 175,000 USD

Total Teams: 16

#1 Team Soul: $60,000

#2 Team IND: $30,000

#3 IIndianTigers: $20,000

#4 Entity Gaming: $15,000

#5 Team LFP: $10,000

#6 ORB: $8,000

#7 GodL: $7,000

#8 Evil Big Fellas: $5,000

#9 Hydra: $4,000

#10 Mega Stars: $4,000

#Team 11 to 16: $2,000

So here is the full list of Prize Distribution of PMCO Finals 2019. Apart from this, Team Soul, TeamIND, and Indian Tigers have received the ticket to Berlin. This is a huge achievement for all these players as they can choose to game further as a career. Now there is only a single wish left for all the Indians that Team Soul performs to the best of their ability in Berlin Showdown and make the whole India feel proud.

