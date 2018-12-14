PUBG News: PUBG Celebrates PUBG Xbox Anniversary with Free SCAR-L Skin Giveaway -"The Year One - SCAR-L Skin"

PUBG Year One SCAR-L Skin

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Xbox celebrates its first anniversary by offering PlayerUnknown's Battleground Xbox community free SCAR-L assault rifle skin. This was revealed on the official PUBG Xbox Reddit page by the PUBG community manager.

The giveaway skin is called, "The Year One - SCAR-L skin" which can be claimed by PUBG Xbox players by a simple login. Login period to claim the Year One - SCAR-L skin starts from December 17, 2018, 00:00 AM PST /9:00 AM CET and will last till January 31, 2019, 23:59 PM PST /8:59 AM CET which is more than a month and a half.

Players with busy schedules can also claim the SCAR-L skin as the time period to claim it lasts for long and also the process is very simple as you just need to login the game on your Xbox Device and claim the gift.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground PS4 players also got a free Pixel Art Parachute skin on the launch day. Recently, the latest PUBG snow map, Vikendi was made available to PC users and Mobile users in PlayerUnknown's Battleground Pc test servers and PUBG Mobile beta.

The snow map "Vikendi" (aka Dihor Otok) is slated to release worldwide on December 19 for PUBG PC while the mobile version of the game will receive the map on December 22 in upcoming PUBG update 0.10.

PUBG community manager wrote:-

Hey everyone,

Happy 1st Anniversary!

We’ve had ups and downs during our journey together this past year, but we couldn’t have made it this far without our Xbox community! The entire PUBG team would like to thank you all for your trust and support.

All players who log into PUBG during the event period outlined below will receive a special anniversary gift, the Year One - SCAR-L skin!

Login Event Period:

Starts: December 17 00:00AM PST / 9:00AM CET

Ends January 31 23:59PM PST / 8:59AM CET

We hope you enjoy the skin!

Thanks,

PUBG Xbox Team

Source- Reddit

