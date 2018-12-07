PUBG News: PUBG Snow Map "Vikendi" Confirmed for PUBG Mobile,Slated to release with Update 0.10.0

Hrithik Raj
07 Dec 2018, 18:29 IST

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile will be getting the new snow map "Vikendi", 4th map in the PlayerUnknown's Battleground instalment. Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map will be added in patch version 0.10.0 along with other changes like cross-server matchmaking, New weather mode, snowball fight, New Vehicle-Snow Mobile and many more things.

The Vikendi snow map for PUBG mobile can be downloaded from December 20. The full patch notes was revealed earlier which I will cover in another article as there are lot of stuffs which will be added/changed in the upcoming update 0.10.0 of PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile.

Other Important News on PUBG

The PlayStation release of PlayerUnknown's Battleground will include a free skin item for all PlayStation users. The in-game skin is for parachute and is named as"Pixel Art Parachute".Also at this year's Google Play Awards, PUBG reinforced its popularity by securing three major awards:

- Best Game of 2018

- Most Competitive Title

- Fan Favorite Game

Recently, PUBG Mobile surpassed its rival Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile in microtransaction revenue, as revealed in a recent report of Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence data. Micro-transaction revenue for PUBG Mobile rose up by 2.7 times last week in comparison to the previous seven days.

The end result was a revenue boost from $4.5 million to $12 million. Not only in terms of earning, but PUBG has also planned a lot of new content which will be made available to the players this month. This week, they announced a crossover with Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake. The reveal was made at the final of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. Players can expect to get new Resident Evil 2 themed items and skins going forward.

Apart from that, PUBG will be launching its snow map "Vikendi" (Dihor Otok) on December 19, while the map is available right now in the test servers. We will update you all if any new more news arrives on that front.

