PUBG News: PUBG Collaboration with Resident Evil 2 Remake Revealed

PUBG X Resident Evil 2

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is up to bring some more new contents to the PlayerUnknown's Battleground community. On the last day of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge, PUBG Mobile announced a collaboration with RE_Games i.e your Resident Evil Games. It was also confirmed by PUBG's Official Twitter account later.

Even though the developers have not yet specified the contents of this collaboration, we think that the new collaboration with Capcom's Resident Evil 2 will let players buy in-game Resident Evil 2 featured skins. This partnership will help both the party as it will serve as a promotion to the upcoming Horror game Resident Evil 2 remake and for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, it will help the developers to regain the general audience and players that the game has been losing for a while.

The last day of #PMSC2018 Dubai Finals. What could be more exciting than announcing that PUBG MOBILE is teaming up with @RE_Games! Something is coming very soon. #pubgmobilexre2 pic.twitter.com/HSZVZYG6cB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2018

This is not the first time that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has collaborated with something as big as Resident Evil. Earlier, we saw the PUBG X DC's Suicide Squad Collaboration which included featured skins from suicide squad.

Similarly for the mobile version of the game we got to see the PUBG X BAPE collaboration which once again resulted in BAPE featured skins and items. So, we can expect that this new collaboration PUBG X RE2 will also feature some in-game skins and items.

We have already seen PlayerUnknown's Battleground Developers are in the news for quite some time. Earlier new patch details were revealed by the PlayerUnknown's Battleground community manager for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macaw in a podcast with a content creator kimi69 which revealed many new things coming to the game and the release date for the new snow map "Vikendi"(Dihor Otok).

There are tons of new content coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in the coming months. We will update you all as soon as new news regarding the collaboration arrives. Stick to Sportskeeda and get notified on latest PUBG News.