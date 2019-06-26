PUBG News: PUBG Lite Release Date for India Revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 46 // 26 Jun 2019, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Lite

Few days ago, PUBG Lite expanded its beta testing phase to eight more regions, with India being one of them.

PUBG Lite is a free to play battle royale game that can run on low spec systems. The Pre-Registration event for the game started was released in India few days back. In this Pre-Registration rewards and skins are going to given to the per-registered users. To know How to do Pre-Registration fr PUBG Lite?, refer to article below:

PUBG: How to Pre-Register for PUBG Lite in India?

On 24th June 2019, popular video game streamers including Rakazone Gaming and Hydraflick had a taste of this game before the official launch. It was an event organized by Gamer Connect where streamers were invited to test the early access of PUBG PC Lite.

Official Release Date of PUBG Lite in India

The official release date of PUBG PC Lite in India is 11th of July as confirmed by both Rakazone and Hydraflicks on their live stream.

During the stream, a fan asked Rakazone about the official launch of the game when he was streaming early access custom rooms of PUBG Lite PC to which he simply replied that "11th of July".

As in my one of the previous article Pre-Registration Date for PUBG Lite in India Revealed the time period of this event is from 20th of June and will end on the 4th of July, which means after a week of this event everyone in India can play PUBG Lite in India officially without VPN.

So, if you are yet to register for the game, please do so and get exciting rewards. Sportskeeda has also laid out the PC requirements to run this game in its article, PUBG Lite System Requirements

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News