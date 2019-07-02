PUBG News: PUBG Lite Released in India & Available for Pre-Download; How to Download and Install PUBG PC Lite?

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 // 02 Jul 2019, 21:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Lite

After the so much wait, finally PUBG Lite is available for download in India. Yes, you read it right. PUBG Lite has officially announced that now players living in India can download PUBG Lite without the use of VPN service. Regarding this, they have posted on their Facebook wall

You can download PUBG Lite by following some simple steps mentioned below but before that let's take a quick look at the regions that have access to PUBG Lite game servers.

Pre-Download is opened for the regions listed below

Afghanistan

Bhutan

India

Maldives

Nepal

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Note: The term Pre-Download refers to that players can download game files officially without the use of VPN before the launch access of game servers. You can download the game in advance but you will be able to play on 4th of July.

So here are the steps by which one can successfully install PUBG Lite in their system.

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Lite

Go to https://lite.pubg.com

Click on the download button on the top right corner. Approximate setup size (60MB)

Install the PUBG Lite launcher by opening the downloaded setup.

Login to your PUBG Lite account.

You will see an install button after a successful login, Simply Click on Install.

You're almost done. The game will get downloaded and installed automatically in your system. Approximate game size (2.3GB)

Also PUBG Lite has started a Pre-Registration event for their game in which Pre-Registered users will get skins and outfits. The last date of registration is 2019.07.03 23:59:59 IST (UTC+5:30). For more details refer to the articles listed below:

If you have any doubts regarding the PUBG Lite, feel free to post your doubts in the comments section. I'll try to solve your problem as soon as possible.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News

Advertisement

Also Read:

How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)?