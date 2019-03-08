PUBG News: PUBG Maps To Be Remastered with Erangel Being the First; Confirmed by PUBG Corporation

New Leaked Erangel Map

The red spots in the above picture clear everything about the latest leaked information about the remastering of PUBG which includes Erangel to be considered first. The pictures went viral through a Reddit post when a user posted some PUBG test server snapshots, saying that the PUBG Corporation has made some changes in the already existing maps.

Over the past few months, the PUBG Corporation was getting a lot of users' requests which said that the PUBG maps, like Erangel, needs to be modified once (due to the lesser amount of loot). As per the users, Erangel map is comparatively larger than Sanhok, and therefore, there must be some more loot stations like buildings or shelters in order to keep the interest up.

The red spots in the pictures are the fresh addition of buildings and shelters where the players can get enough loot. The news regarding the addition of these buildings has been confirmed by PUBG Corporation but still, we are not sure that this is the only addition that we would see in the upcoming updates. The PUBG Corporation in their news post said:

As some of you inferred from some recent leaks of a map image, we are working on new ways to balance loot and otherwise improve our maps, Erangel being the first. The addition of compounds is just one way we’re testing internally, but is certainly not the ONLY way.

They further added:

Keep in mind that leaked images are usually just a snapshot in time and rarely represent the entire plan or scope of what’s being worked on.

Current Map of Erangel

The whole community is already excited for the updated map and when the pictures like these get leaked, the enthusiasm gets high. Being a PUBG fan, we all are eagerly waiting for the new maps. As we get a new addition in the game after every update or season, there should be some modification in the map as well.

