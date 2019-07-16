PUBG News: PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update Released Officially; Here's How to Download the new Update?

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 2.18K // 16 Jul 2019, 11:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.5

So finally the wait of PUBG Mobile players is over. The PUBG Mobile update 0.13.5 has been released globally. A bunch of new features, weapons, and outfits are introduced in this new update. However, the players will still find the RP section locked. PUBG Mobile Season 8 will begin on 18th of July. With every new PUBG update, the craze of the players gets doubled.

This article explains the steps on How to download PUBG Mobile update 0.13.5 along with official announcement made in the PUBG Mobile discord server.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.5?

Open PUBG Mobile app in your mobile.

Login into the game, if you haven't already.

A popup message will appear to update the app.

Simply click on update.

Size of the update for android device is 158 MB and 180 MB for iOS devices. It may take up to 5-10 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection.

So these are the steps to download the new update of PUBG Mobile. As mentioned earlier in this article, an official announcement has also been made on the PUBG Mobile discord server.

A new update of PUBG MOBILE will be rolled out starting on July 16. Please make sure there is at least 181 MB of available storage capacity on your iOS devices and 158 MB on your Android devices. Friends playing on different versions of the game cannot invite one another, so please update at your earliest convenience.

Also, PUBG Mobile is giving a free reward on updating the game between July 16 and July 22. Free rewards include a free Parachute Trail and 888 BP. So update the game quickly and also earn these cool rewards.

To know more about the official Patch Notes of PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.5, refer to the article below:

Patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Version Revealed

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest PUBG News