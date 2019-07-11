PUBG Update: Patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Version Revealed

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update

PUBG Mobile, the most popular battle royale game, has recently launched its beta testing phase ofor the 013.5 version. With every new PUBG update, the craziness of PUBG Mobile players gets doubled. In my previous article PUBG Update: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Beta Version? Ultimate Guide has the full guide that how to download this beta version in your phone. If you follow the whole article you will definitely become the early beta phase tester of PUBG Mobile.

So in this article you are going to read about the official patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update. A lot of new features, weapons, skins and outfits are coming in this new update. The patch notes written below are officially announced by developers on their discord servers. So, all these features should come into the Global Version 0.13.5 of PUBG Mobile.

Patch notes of PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.5:

1. New Weapon PP Bizon 19: A new gun SMG is introduced in PUBG Mobile update 0.13.5 which uses 9MM ammo and can hold up to 53 rounds in single magazine. This weapon can be equipped with scopes and muzzle attachments and all the accessories available for SMG.

2. Season Interface changed: Season interface has been redesigned to make it more intuitive and fancier.

3. New classic mode result interface: Classic mode results screen has been adjusted. Rating and Tier changes are now more visible on the screen.

4. New Reward System: Rewards will now be automatically sent to players at the end of the Season.

5. New Ranking System: In the new ranking system, their will be bigger impact of kill points on tier ranking.

6. New outfit reward: Rewards will now be automatically sent to players at the end of the Season.

7. New Tier Icons: Tier icons have given a brand new look in this new update.

8. New FPS setting: The High Frame Rate option has been added to HDR mode for some high-end devices.

9. Tier Promotion Interface: Tier promotion messaging has been improved. Division promotions within a tier will not be shown in the lobby. Tier promotions will get a fancier display.

10. No more impact on Gold rank players: The players having gold or lower tier will be moved to same tier in the next season.

11. Other Improvements:

Title visual effects have been tuned.

Some mythic outfits are now shown with weapons drawn.

Fixed the bug where players could not move the avatars of their teammates in Team Deathmatch

So these are the complete patch notes of version 0.13.5 PUBG Mobile Update. Sportskeeda also has a dedicated article on the new Season 08 RP leaks. To read that article, Click here

