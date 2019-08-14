PUBG News: PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Released Officially; Here's How to Download the New PUBG Update?

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update

Finally, the wait of PUBG Mobile players is over for the new update. After a full day maintenance break by the developers, PUBG Mobile's 0.14.0 has been finally rolled out globally on Google Playstore. A bunch of new features, outfits and weapon skins are introduced in this PUBG update. Also, a brand new mode, popularly known as Zombie mode, is released with this update. Players can view all the new items like new outfits and weapon skins in the inventory and shop section.

This article explains the steps on How to download PUBG Mobile update 0.14.0 along with official announcement made in the PUBG Mobile discord server. So follow some simple steps listed below to update the PUBG Mobile.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Update 0.14.0?

Open the Google Play Store or iOS app store on your device.

Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on update, and it may take a longer time depending on internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update in your phone.

By following the steps mentioned above, you can successfully install the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update in your phone. Size of the update for android device is 1.9 GB and 3 GB for iOS devices. As mentioned earlier in this article, an official announcement has also been made on the PUBG Mobile discord server.

Struggle through a blighted urban environment and seek to eliminate your foes in a brand new map for Infection Mode. With tons of opportunities for vertical gameplay, this unique area will test your tactics to the max in Update 0.14.0!

PUBG Mobile's Infection Mode

To know more about the official Patch Notes of PUBG Mobile Update 0.14.0, refer to the article below:

