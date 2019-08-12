PUBG News: PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group A Top 20 Finalists Revealed

PMIT 2019 Group A Finalists

The Group A semi finals of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 are over and the top 20 teams have now qualified for the group finals to be held in Jaipur.

Here are the 20 teams who have qualified for the finals of this PUBG Mobile tournament to be played in Jaipur on 25th August:-

TE2K Team Dignity teamFEARLess ORB OFFICIAL Revenge eSports Team iOwN AVENGERS Assemble TEAM LZ Team2OP Kill2Survive Team Titans RoTN Alpha No SympathY TheSaiyanSquad Growing Strong Rising Hydra Imperious RiP Legacy Team INSIGHT F Society

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group A Finals is going to be on 25th August, 2019 in Jaipur.

Top 4 teams from the group finals are going to proceed to the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Grand Finals to be held in Kolkata, West Bengal on 20th October 2019.

There were five sub-groups in the Round 2 of Group A with four teams each qualifying from the respective sub-groups to the Group Finals.

TE2K, Revenge eSports, Team2OP, No SympathY and Imperious qualified as the group winners of their respective sub-groups.

Now, lets look at the players who are going to represent each team in the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group A Finals.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group A Finals: Squad Members

Team name: TE2K

Gurkaranvir singh (KZgurKaran)

Siddhant Kundu (TE2KxSiddhant)

Gumin jerang (TE2KxWiFi)

Ajayant (TE2KxAjaYanT)

Team name: Team Dignity

Gaurav Rawat (FrankyTeamDIG)

Ashish Dhillon (JaatRamTeamDIG)

Anand Manish Kumar Puri (MaddogTeamDIG)

Sakriya Manish Puri (BigpapaTeamDIG)

Team name: TeamFEARLess

Manpreet singh (MYTH๛HARMAN)

Rakshit Kochhar (D么FUZE『RXT』)

Farhan salim sayyed (D么FUZE×HULK)

Zidan ul muskan (MYTH๛T3rRØR)

Team name: ORB OFFICIAL

Akshay manav (ORBxMANAV)

Anirudha das (ORBxQuanchi)

Yash Agrawal (ORB丶iYash)

Lokesh yadav (ORB丶Cyrus)

Team name: Revenge eSports

Akshay Dewangan (RVNGakshay)

Arkam Rashid (RVNGsonic)

Vivek Aabhas Horo (RVNGclutchgod)

Trilok Singh (RVNGsumit)

Team name: Team iOwN

Miten Patel (iOwNーEonblaze)

Patel Ronit Shaileshkumar (iOwNーIconic)

VATSAL J VASHI (iOwNーFOCUS)

Fenil patel (iOwNーKING)

Team name: Avengers Assemble

Balla surya raj (PLAYeR13)

P Naveen (AVNG丨HULK)

David Darshan M (FuZe女FaSaK)

V unith kumar (AVNG丨DEADPOOL)

Team name: TEAM LZ

RAHUL JADAV G (LZxRJ)

J vikas Kumar (LZxGhosty)

SWAROOP B K (LZxJoblessAF)

N S Prajwal (LZxidiøt27)

Team name: Team2OP

Manas Batra (Team2OPchamp7)

Vaibhav Rawat (Team2OPSlayer)

Anuj Negi (Team2OPanuj)

Sudhanshu Chauhan (Team2OPchamp7)

Team name: Kill2Survive

Mohammed al aman hussain (K2SAtomiC)

Sahil Kumar (K2SSahiL)

Abdul samad (K2SFlagon)

Shivam Rana (K2SGRooT)

Team name: TEAM TITANS

S.k Faraz Mohammed (ＴＴ乛DEADSHOT)

Harsh khosla (CÂV3父Sɴow)

Sarthak Shivhare (ＴＴ乛GABBAR)

Abhishek Sahu (ＴＴ乛LEGEND)

Team name: RoTN Alpha

Shivam saini (RoTN丶Shiv)

Amrutaansh agarwal (RoTN丶AmRu)

Akhil Goel (RoTN丶Toxic)

Bhagwan Singh (RoTN丶Ninja)

Team name: No SympathY

Souvik siddha (NSsouvik)

Harsh Rai (NSdragoN)

Utsav Kothiyal (NSvegie)

Raj Manchanda (NSraJ)

Team name: TheSaiyanSquad

Mukul yadav (TeamSYNDagger)

AAYUSH PRASHANT VADNERKAR (TeamSYNAayush)

Shreyas Nigam (TeamSYNCritcaL)

Paras (TeamSYNRaZEOP)

Team name: Growing Strong

RATTANDEEP SINGH (GS丶FuryGaming)

Kunal Yadav (GS丶LordKunz)

Mohammad Saif Khan (GS丶V3NUS)

Pruthvi vanra (GS丶LordSnow)

Team name: Rising Hydra

Kunal dua (RsHxKunaL)

Krishndutt Jayapal Shirodkar (RsHxMephisto)

Mohit Singh Chauhan (RsHxInferno)

Ajay Balu Karangale (RsHxZigsaw)

Team name: Imperious

Darren Dsilva (IMPxPotatoAim)

Shivamm Raghav (IMPx420)

Kriti Arora (IMPxMountain)

Siddhant Manoj Singh (ImpxSidpvp)

Team name: RiP Legacy

Radadiya Prince KishorBhai (ripSNAKEeyes)

Chirag Agarwal (ripCA)

HARSHIT GUPATA (ripWinter)

Atharv Kayde (ripÀK)

Team name: Team INSIGHT

Aryan Tyagi (TeamINGaryan)

Kuljeet singh (TeamINGsingh)

Lakshya saharan (TeamINGuniCorN)

Ujjawal singh (TeamINGrivik)

Team name: F Society

Abdullah Khan (〆FS・Stupor)

Rishikesh Devare (〆FS・VIRENツ)

SYED SAIF AHMAD (〆FS・RANGOツ)

MOHD ZAID (〆FS・ZaidOP)

Do let us know which four teams you think will make it to the Grand Finals to be held in Kolkata. Also, follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

