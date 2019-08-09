PUBG Mobile: "SouL Owais will be the IGL, I will be the filter and SouL Ronak and SouL Viper will be suggestion guys" sc0ut after Joining Team SouL

Utsav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 22 // 09 Aug 2019, 14:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tanmay Singh "sc0utOP"

There has been quiet a lot of changes in the roster of popular Indian PUBG Mobile teams after the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals. Sc0ut has rightly been a part of the news after the PMCO 2019 finals. Right after MortaL announced taking a break from the competitive PUBG Mobile scene, sc0ut announced that he will join Team SouL after the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019.

There were a lot of questions raised after this announcement. And sc0ut, in his interview with The7WorldsGaming, answered all those questions which his fans and the Indian PUBG Mobile community had.

Sc0ut mentioned that the decision of him joining Team SouL for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 was taking in the presence of both teams, i.e. Team SouL and TeamIND. It was a mutual decision which was taken after carefully screening the situation both the teams were in. This a temporary move by Tanmay Singh aka sc0ut and the team will analyse the situation post PMIT 2019 and decide on the future.

Further, regarding the IGL for the team, sc0ut told The7WorldsGaming:

SouL Owais was the primary IGL and MortaL was the filter with suggestions coming in from SouL Ronak and SouL Viper. And it is going to be the same again as Owais will the main IGL, I will be the filter and Ronak and Viper will be suggestion guys.

Further, sc0ut is very much aware that he is a bit short-tempered and is committed to work on that when playing with Team SouL. He will remain calm and knows pretty well when to show temper and when not to.

Talking about TeamIND, Tanmay stated that the team is going to participate in the PMIT 2019 and are looking for skillful PUBG mobile player in India for a temporary period. Currently, TeamIND's roster has three players, Kratos, Trance and Daljit. Also to mention, Trance is still not sure if he will be available for PMIT 2019. He will soon confirm about his participation in the coming days.

Talking about the possible strategies of Team SouL in PMIT 2019, sc0ut stressed that the team now has both the passiveness of Team SouL and aggressiveness of TeamIND. Hence the team will try and play both aggressive and passive just like PUBG Mobile pro team X-Quest F from China.

Here is the full interview of sc0ut with The7WorldsGaming:

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

Also, read

sc0ut to Join Team SouL after PMSC 2019; Will Teamup with SouL Viper, SouL Ronak & SouL Owais for PMIT 2019

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass is Now Live; What is Winner Pass? Ultimate Guide