PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Introduces India's Biggest Tournament #PMIT; 2 Cities Revealed So Far

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 26 // 28 Jun 2019, 19:58 IST

PUBG MOBILE

After the great success of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 in India, the organizers have decided to come up with new tournament series of PUBG Mobile in India. This tournament is going to be very different from the PMCO Regional 2019. Even the prize pool bigger than the previous PUBG Mobile Tour which was won by Team Soul Mortal. Before talking about the detail of this new tour, PUBG Mobile India has posted a teaser about this new series on their twitter page:

Get ready for the biggest event in 🇮🇳 India! Coming to a city near you! Are you ready? #PMIT #Letsgo #PUBGMXOPPO pic.twitter.com/O2HMkRuGo9 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) June 25, 2019

"Are you ready India for the biggest PUBG Mobile Tournament in the history?" the tagline of this teaser is clearly depicting that it is going to be the biggest PUBG Mobile Tournament in the terms of Difficulty and Entertainment. According to the teaser, the best 20 squads from all over the nation will compete with each other and try their best to dominate the battlefield. Every team will show some amazing and unbeatable skills during the match to secure the WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER.

Also, PUBG Mobile India has revealed one more thing about this series in their Instagram post:

Get ready India! The next big event is here! We're coming to your favorite cities. So first let's talk about the #PMIT. PMIT is the abbreviation of the PUBG Mobile India Tour. In this series, the organizers of this tournament are going to organise LAN Events in Indian cities. OUBG Mobile has revealed two cities as of now i.e Guwahati and Jaipur.

The Pink City will be the first city in which this tournament is going to be organized as you can see in the Instagram post. Also, someone in the Instagram post asked more information about this tour but the admin replied that "We will share soon more information about this Tournament #PMIT. In my opinion, I think this is the chance that everyone is waiting to prove themselves again and show to the whole of India that who is the real king of this game.

