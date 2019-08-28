PUBG News: PUBG Mobile issues fair play and ban notice for the 2nd time in five days

PUBG Mobile

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, with its forever growing vogue, has seemingly been having a lot of users who play the game unethically, of late. With many players reporting cheaters, alleging them of performing speed hacks, location hacks, etc, Tencent Games have once again issued a notice stating the importance they give to fair play and thus banning the accounts of cheaters. PUBG Mobile on their notice had stated:

Dear PUBG MOBILE players,

We have always strived to deliver a gaming environment that is fair and enjoyable for each and every player and prevent cheating. We take this issue very seriously; as such, each account in violation has received a 10-year ban. We would like to remind all players about the importance of fair play, and thank you for keeping PUBG MOBILE fair and fun.

PUBG Mobile took it to their Twitter and Instagram handles to announce the ban. Although many players from the community appreciated the effort taken by the company to curate a fair game, many had varied opinions and complaints. While some users were rooting for the ban of emulators whom they mostly found to be cheating, a lot of others were mentioning their experience of getting cheated by wrongdoers. One of the users on Twitter replied to the ban expressing his concern:

Moreover, I have reported at least 20 cheaters, after spectating them once they killed me, but I see them again playing even after multiple reports. Thats the reason I have switched to playing and streaming only TDM format. At least I don’t die 40 minutes into game from cheater. — CSGuy| TDM Expert: PUBG Mobile (@CSGuyYT) August 28, 2019

PUBG Mobile on their official fair play and ban notice have also requested users to report the players they suspect for "cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app to dishonestly assist their gameplay in a match" by using the in-game reporting system to notify them. In addition, they have also mentioned that they investigate all such reports thoroughly and those who report will be informed of the findings.

