PUBG Mobile: Round 1 winners' list for Global Treasure Hunt out

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 28 Aug 2019, 10:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Winners' list of GTH (Image: Twitter)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile launched a limited-time tournament called Global Treasure Hunt along with a few others. This PUBG Mobile tournament is a treasure hunt-themed one comprising four stages that take place on each of the four maps. Every stage further consists of seven levels and each of them have two different missions. You can read the PUBG Guide about Global Treasure Hunt, how to participate in it, etc here.

The Global Treasure Hunt tournament for the first map, Erangel, has come to a conclusion and Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile Twitter handle has put out a list of awardees who've been chosen for the Global Treasure Hunt PMCO award. That is, these awardees have earned their ticket to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals. The list consists of ten winners for the Erangel map and it could be speculated that the same number of winners would be chosen for the forthcoming maps as well.

PUBG Mobile's official twitter tweeted the following on August 28, 2019:

Round one of the Global Treasure Hunt Event in game is completed, and we've selected the 10 winners who will be going to the #PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals sponsored by Vivo. Next up is Miramar! Don't forget that if you complete all 4 maps, you'll earn 3 permanent finishes! pic.twitter.com/A6aEavx6KP — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 27, 2019

The Winners

The winning accounts for the Erangel Missions on Global Treasure Hunt are:

566***959

524***2922

534***7487

520***8855

Advertisement

520***6642

563***325

529***4075

515***274

524***6180

547***602

Can one still take part in the Global Treasure Hunt?

Now that the Erangel tournament winners have been announced, new entrants will not be able to access and play the missions on the map. This also means that they will not be standing a chance to win the overall rewards such as titles, permanent outfits, etc.

However, those willing to participate now can play the missions on the Miramar map that is up next and can still stand a chance to enter the lucky draw to back the Global Treasure Hunt PMCO award alongside the opportunity to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: The new character system Victor and how to get him for free

Follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG News and Video Games News.