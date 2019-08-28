PUBG Mobile: Round 1 winners' list for Global Treasure Hunt out
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile launched a limited-time tournament called Global Treasure Hunt along with a few others. This PUBG Mobile tournament is a treasure hunt-themed one comprising four stages that take place on each of the four maps. Every stage further consists of seven levels and each of them have two different missions. You can read the PUBG Guide about Global Treasure Hunt, how to participate in it, etc here.
The Global Treasure Hunt tournament for the first map, Erangel, has come to a conclusion and Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile Twitter handle has put out a list of awardees who've been chosen for the Global Treasure Hunt PMCO award. That is, these awardees have earned their ticket to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals. The list consists of ten winners for the Erangel map and it could be speculated that the same number of winners would be chosen for the forthcoming maps as well.
PUBG Mobile's official twitter tweeted the following on August 28, 2019:
The Winners
The winning accounts for the Erangel Missions on Global Treasure Hunt are:
566***959
524***2922
534***7487
520***8855
520***6642
563***325
529***4075
515***274
524***6180
547***602
Can one still take part in the Global Treasure Hunt?
Now that the Erangel tournament winners have been announced, new entrants will not be able to access and play the missions on the map. This also means that they will not be standing a chance to win the overall rewards such as titles, permanent outfits, etc.
However, those willing to participate now can play the missions on the Miramar map that is up next and can still stand a chance to enter the lucky draw to back the Global Treasure Hunt PMCO award alongside the opportunity to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals.
