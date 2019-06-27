PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Reveals Star Challenge With Prize Pool Of $250,000

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 19 // 27 Jun 2019, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Reveals Star Challange(PMSC) 2019

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another eSports competition. This time the competition is none other than PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 which was loved by fans in the previous year too. A few days ago PUBG Mobile confirmed this competition through a post on their official Twitter handle. The competition will feature the top 16 gaming creators across various regions.

Last year PMSC took place in Dubai and it had 20 finalists from over 10 regions. Various teams got their entry through an online voting system from millions of fans across the world. It was won by PUBG Mobile team named RRQ Athena. The prize pool for last year's Star Challange was kept at $600,000 while the prize pool for this year is $250,000.

What Is PUBG Mobile Star Challnge (PMSC) 2019:

The tournament commences from 1st July as confirmed by PUBG Mobile on their Twitter handle. It means from this date players can vote their favorite PUBG Mobile content creators.

The best PUBG Mobile pro players will be selected on the number of votes they receive and will advance to further stages in PMSC 2019. These top 16 creators will team up with best Pro PUBG Mobile players to represent their teams in PMSC 2019. The winner will get PMSC 2019 Title and the biggest share from the prize money of $250,000 which makes the competition more exciting.

PUBG Mobile Reveals Star Challenge

Though full details are yet to come from 1st July 2019 top PUBG Mobile creators will get featured in the events section for PMSC 2019. After that top 16 players with most votes will be invited to create a squad and play in PMSC 2019.

Currently, another PUBG Mobile competition PMCO 2019 is going on in which from India Team Soul have qualified for the PMCO Global Finals. While two more teams Team IND and Team Indian Tigers will play in PMCO Pre-Lims in Berlin, Germany.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Also, read

Top 5 Players of PMCO India Regional Finals 2019