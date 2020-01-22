PUBG News: PUBG Mobile' Spring Party Event is giving free permanent outfit to players

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update was released earlier this month, and developers have already started to push out various events in the game. Currently, PUBG Mobile is celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival, and on this special occasion, they have introduced a new event titled Spring Party Event in the game. Upon completing this event, players can get a chance to win a permanent exclusive outfit for free.

However, like previous events, players are still required to complete some tasks. To make progress in this event, users need to collect and build the lanterns by playing the classic matches in the game. Along with this, players can also trade with their friends to gather the missing lanterns parts. PUBG Mobile also published a short teaser on their Twitter handle:

Collect parts, build lanterns, and get a permanent Outfit! Get extras? Trade them with friends. The Spring Party is here! #PUBGMSpringFestival pic.twitter.com/DxHWNG88FC — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 21, 2020

The Spring Party event went live on the 21st of January in the PUBG Mobile servers and will end on February 2nd, 2020. Although a bunch of key rules has been set into the event, which makes a little bit tricky for players to collect all the materials of lantern. Those rules can be found in the post listed below:

While most of the time, the rewards are only valid for a few days but exclusively for this event, Tencent allows its players to acquire the Spring Festival set for lifetime. Besides this, players can also check their inventory for additional rewards after completing the event.