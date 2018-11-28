PUBG News: PUBG PS4 slated to release on December 7 along with snow map "Vikendi"

PUBG PS4

PlayerUnknown's Battleground is slated to release on December 7, 2018 for Playstation 4 users.The PS4 release was leaked during PUBG's crossover with DC's Suicide Squad. Not only do we have an official release date for the game in PS4 systems, but we also have some interesting news from the PUBG PS4 listing on PS store for pre-orders.

You can either order the normal base game or you can order the game including the base PUBG game along with some other in game extras like currency/skins.

The listing also includes a Vikendi Event pass which confirms that the long awaited snow map will be releasing on December 7 along with the Playstation 4 release, though it is still not confirmed whether PC users or Xbox users will be getting the map on the same day.

PUBG Playstation Store Listing Prices:-

Disc Edition:- PUBG Base Game for $30 (approx Rs. 2,100)

PUBG Base Game for $30 (approx Rs. 2,100) Looter's Digital Edition:- PUBG Base Game for $30 (approx Rs. 2,100)

PUBG Base Game for $30 (approx Rs. 2,100) Survivor's Digital Edition:- PUBG Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 20,000 BP, and 2,300 G-Coin Pack, for $50 (approx Rs. 3,500)

PUBG Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 20,000 BP, and 2,300 G-Coin Pack, for $50 (approx Rs. 3,500) Champion's Digital Edition: -PUBG Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 20,000 BP and 6,000 G-Coin Pack (rapprox Rs. 4,200).

Vikendi

December 7 is a close date, but the developers have still not mentioned anything about the PC/Xbox release of the snow map. It's highly unlikely, but there's a chance that the new map might work as a timed exclusive which will result in the map's release in other platform to be delayed.

However, the devs revealed during E3 2018 that the snow map would release in winter 2018. So, for now, you can consider December 7 to be the actual release date for PUBG's new snow map named "Vikendi".

