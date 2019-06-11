PUBG News: PUBG Update 0.13.0 Full Patch Notes

Anjan Mazumdar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 198 // 11 Jun 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UPDATE 0.13.0

The PUBG Mobile comes up with frequent updates and this is what helps it in keeping itself ahead from its rivals. The game has gone under maintenance on 11th June for both Android and iOS platform. The team already warned the players to free up some extra space as the game takes up a huge space of 1.98 GB for Android and 2.45 GB on IOS.

PUBG Mobile also gives you an awesome reward of Outfit Box III (7d) and 1,888 BP, on updating the game before 19th June. The game will show up some updates, which were under test run in the Beta Version that is the New Deathmatch Mode. Many major and minor bugs will be fixed in this update and also Vikendi Map gets some realistic touch as players will be able to see the footprints and tire trails on the snow of the Map.

PATCH NOTES FOR THE NEW UPDATE:

1.) Added Deathmatch, which offers fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP modes. Players can use the room cards to make custom rooms.

2.) The controls for FPP are now separated and now you can customize your TPP and FPP settings individually.

3.) The team has upgraded 3rd party app detection and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators, and modifiers.

4.) The game will now offer a dedicated button for Climbing, that can be enabled in the settings.

5.) The snow in Vikendi Map will show your presence. Footprints and Tire trails will be visible.

6.) The players can now decide if the teammate should lose merit or not when killed in friendly fire.

7.) Included Charisma Ranking and Popularity ranking reward

Advertisement

8.) Improvements in Survive Till Dawn are made like replacing old zombies with 4 new zombies, certain new abilities like Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players can be seen and a new factory has replaced the Police Station.

INVENTORY IMPROVEMENTS:

1.) Protective items are now added with 25% more durability.

2.) The feel of FPP mode is increased as you will now see an improved animation while running with an SMG.

3.) 3 new Clan Insignias for Lv. 7, Lv. 9, and Lv. 10 are also included in the new update.

4.) Green, yellow, and red represents a good, average, or bad connection.

5.) Feedback from vehicles explosion is increased and many other animation improvements are done to make it better.

6.) Crew Challenge Qualifying Round has been expanded. Now 6 qualifying matches will be held every day, up from 5. Players who have registered will be notified 10 minutes before the match starts.

So this update seems a huge one and has lots of reason to eat up space of your device.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also, read:

PUBG Mobile: How Bots affect your Rank Push?

PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Arrives on 12 June; How To Download the Latest PUBG Update?