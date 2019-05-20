PUBG Mobile: How Bots affect your Rank Push?

PUBG Mobile has its own unique ranking system and just like any other multiplayer game the ranking system will test your limits. The game reads your gameplay and decides if the player deserves a positive or negative score. The tiers are based on ELO/MMR which is decided by your end game score. As you rank up slowly, you realize the games are getting tough, enemies are more skilled and you are getting fewer kills.

Ranking up seems easy until Gold tier. Why is it easy? well, because you meet other players who are fairly new to the game. PUBG Mobile also uses bots to fill up the empty slots and that is a big secret behind PUBG's "fast matchmaking".

Bots are not only noob but also suicidal. They pop up in front of you out of nowhere and start firing at you, but they don't do much damage. Or they will just show up wherever you're camping right on your face.

However, bots are not totally useless. How many kills you got in the game plays a huge part in your end game rating. The total number of kills, damage, heal, survival and other factors come under consideration before deciding your score.

As you rank up you start losing more games or get a negative score. This happens because of two reasons. The first one is very simple, as you rank up you get matched with players with higher skills and higher medals which makes it worse for you. When you were a noob, you were slaying noobs but now it's time to fight your own size. The second reason is, PUBG Mobile drops a number of bots in your game as you rank up. The higher your rank, the fewer bots will be in the game, which means you will mostly deal with real players who are not suicidal.

Playing Solo or Duo is the easier option to rank up faster if you are good at the game and your friends are not. Solo or Duo allows you to farm more as you will not have to share your items plus even if you come across any enemy alone, you will know he is alone or they are just two, not a team of 4. Another reason why solo is the way - More bot kills in the early stages, trust me on this one. That's one of the reason even if you end at #64 you might not get negative points if you have a kill score of 6-7 very early.

Playing squad is easier for players who have a good squad. That way you will never be outnumbered. However, if you come across a whole team, rest in peace. You will see bots in Squad games as well but the number is very less and considering the kill score will be shared, you will not have a higher kill score than you do in your solo games.

